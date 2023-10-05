The acting Minister of Defense, Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, speaking at the 14th graduation ceremony of the police academy in Kabul, condemned the latest decision of Pakistan’s caretaker government to expel Afghan refugees by October 31, calling it an “unjust” decision.

Mujahid said that the decision will harm bilateral relations between Kabul and Islamabad.

The acting minister urged the Pakistani people and clerics to stop such “violent” actions against Afghan refugees in the country.

Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid also called on Afghan investors who have invested in Pakistan to stop investing in their host countries and use their assets for the self-sufficiency of Afghanistan.

“This is an unjust decision and an unfair decision. We ask Pakistan’s citizens, its religious clerics and political elders, to stop these officials who are committing this kind of terror and cruelty to Afghans,” the acting Defense Minister said.

Speaking at the 14th graduation ceremony of the police academy in Kabul, the deputy foreign minister, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, reacted to Pakistan’s decision to expel Afghan refugees from its soil, saying that the decision was out of line with the manners of neighbor countries and international laws.

Stanikzai called on Pakistani officials to behave with their language in gatherings and not harm the bilateral relations by making allegations against Afghans.

“We have solved our security and economic problems and we have experience in this regard and if Pakistan wants, we can provide them consultation in solving the problems,” he said.

The deputy foreign minister said that Afghans have freed Pakistan from the Soviet Union invasion along with Afghanistan, and that if the “Mujahideen didn’t fight, the Soviet Union would extend to Gwadar,” a city in Pakistan.

He urged the US and European countries to engage with the Islamic Emirate and stop “making threats.”

Acting Minister of Interior, Sirajuddin Haqqani, at the graduation ceremony, asked the world to stick to what they have pledged to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Haqqani noted that security has been ensured in the country and an inclusive government has been created in Afghanistan.

Referring to the activities of political and jihadi parties over the past decades, Haqqani said that Afghanistan was divided because of them.

“We have Uzbek brothers, Tajiks, Hazaras, Pashtuns, and other different peoples with us here in the system in all departments, and today among these security forces. What do we need that the world mocks us saying that you should create an inclusive government? Alhamdulillah, the slogan of inclusiveness is present in our body,” the acting minister of interior further noted.

This comes as Pakistan’s caretaker government decided to expel Afghan refugees by October 31, an issue with sparked reactions inside and outside the country.