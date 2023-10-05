The Chargé d’Affaires of the Afghanistan Permanent Mission to the UN, Naseer Ahmad Faiq, has raised concerns over the human rights situation in Afghanistan, especially the rights of women and girls.

Speaking at the General Discussion on the Advancement of Rights of Women and Girls before the Third Committee of the General Assembly-78th session, Faiq asked the international community to stand in solidarity with Afghan women and girls.

“A united voice could exert pressure on the Taliban to reverse their policies, heed the demands of the Afghan people and international partners, and honor their commitments. We should not ignore this grave injustice. We must unite to end the suffering of Afghan women and girls under the Taliban’s rule and make ‘leaving no one behind’ a reality for them,” Faiq said.

At the General Discussion on the Advancement of Rights of Women and Girls, a representative of Indonesia said restrictions on women will have a negative impact on the future of Afghan women and girls.

“Recent restrictions placed by the current authorities impact negatively on the future of Afghan women and girls. Accordingly, the responsibility of the international community is clear — to prioritize the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan while safeguarding humanitarian assistance,” said representative of Indonesia, Hari Prabowo.

“Iceland aligns itself to the joint statement read by the United Arab Emirates on the deplorable situation of women in Afghanistan. Member States representatives today may disagree on many agenda items, but no one can deny that setbacks of the Afghan women rights under the Taliban control requires our urgent attention,” said Jörundur Valtýsson, the new Permanent Representative of Iceland to the United Nations.