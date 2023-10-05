As the world continues to demand the Islamic Emirate meets its commitments to the international community, the United States has said that the interim Afghan government should meet their pledges to get recognized.

In a press briefing, John Kirby, US National Security Council spokesman, said that despite the “Taliban’s” fight against ISIS-K, it would be irresponsible for them not to continue their counterterrorism efforts.

“We have not recognized them as governing power in Afghanistan, they want the legitimacy, but they need to meet their commitments. How can you effectively govern and how can you have an effective economy when basically half you workforce–all women–are prohibited from being part of that process, so we are going to keep holding them accountable for their commitments,” said John Kirby, US National Security Council spokesman.

Meanwhile, political analysts are of the view that Afghanistan’s problems will be resolved if the acting Afghan government respond to legitimate demands of the world.

“The Islamic Emirate should sit with the international community, internal legitimacy leads to international legitimacy,” Said Abdul Shukor Dadras, political analyst.

“The exerted economic and political pressures in the past two years have been the goal of regional and extra-regional countries in the governance in Afghanistan.” said

Muhammad Zalmai Afghanyar, political analyst.

Responding to the US National Security Council spokesperson, the Islamic Emirate spokesman said that the interim Afghan government has met its pledges it made to the world community.

“The Islamic Emirate is committed to its pledges, Afghanistan’s soil has never been used against other countries and the nature of governance in Afghanistan is an internal issue of Afghans and not related to other countries, Said Zabiullah Mujahid, spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate.

This comes as the international community has made the recognition of the Islamic Emirate conditional on its respecting human rights, in particular the rights of women and girls, Afghanistan’s soil not being used to threaten other countries and the fight against terrorism by the Islamic Emirate.