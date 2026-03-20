Islamabad Traffic Police set to get new uniform, electric SUVs

ISLAMABAD – Authorities have decided to change the uniform of the Islamabad Traffic Police as part of a broader plan to modernize the city’s traffic management system.

Reports said the updated attire will feature black and grey colors and will be introduced in two phases. In the first phase, office staff will receive the new uniforms, followed by the field staff in the second phase.

In addition to the uniform overhaul, the traffic police are also being equipped with state-of-the-art electric SUVs.

A dozen of these vehicles, developed by a Chinese company, come with advanced technology aimed at enhancing traffic management and efficiency.

Reports indicate that the new electric vehicles will be deployed on Islamabad’s major roads during Eid, providing citizens with better travel facilities while helping to maintain smoother traffic flow across the city.