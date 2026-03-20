Iranian missile strikes hit Israel’s Haifa oil refinery in retaliation

TEHRAN – Iran has launched missile strikes on Israel’s Haifa oil refinery in retaliation after its largest energy installation at the Pars Gas Field was targeted.

Israeli authorities confirmed that the refinery in the northern city of Haifa was targeted, leading to temporary disruptions in electricity supply.

Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen stated that while power was briefly affected, most areas have since been restored. He emphasized that the damage was minor and no major infrastructure suffered severe harm.

Meanwhile, Iran has made it clear that it is responding forcefully to attacks on its energy projects. Iranian missile and drone strikes continue across the region as part of these operations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a stern warning, stating that any further attacks on Iran’s infrastructure would be met with a “zero restraint” response.

Meanwhile, The Israeli military reported conducting a series of strikes on Tehran early Friday, following missile attacks launched by Iran overnight. A military spokesperson stated that the operations targeted “infrastructure of the Iranian regime” across Tehran, without providing further specifics.

In response, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned of a potentially dangerous escalation in international tensions stemming from recent events involving Iran and the United States. In a post on X, he described Israel’s actions as state-sponsored terrorism and cautioned that these developments represent a worrying shift in global disputes.

Pezeshkian further warned that such incidents could erode established international legal standards and set a precedent that undermines global rules. He emphasized that if the international community fails to act decisively, the fallout could extend far beyond the region, threatening worldwide stability.