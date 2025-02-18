Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; significant rains predicted

ISLAMABAD – Significant rains and gusty winds are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave will likely enter Baluchistan tonight. It will likely prevail over the western and upper parts of the country from 19 to 20 February 2025.

Under these weather conditions, mainly cold and partly cloudy weather is predicted in most parts of the country on Tuesday night. However, a light rain-thunderstorm with light snowfalls over the hills is expected at isolated places in northern Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

On Wednesday and Thursday, rains and gusty winds with snowfalls over the hills are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Potohar region, upper/central Punjab, northeastern Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Heavy snowfall is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. Hailstorms may occur at isolated places in upper/central Punjab and northern Balochistan during the night.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 04-06°C on Wednesday and 05-07°C on Thursday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 08-10°C on Wednesday and 09-11°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. However, 08 mm of rainfall occurred in Quetta while drizzle at isolated places in Bahawalpur and Karachi.

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan, where the temperature dropped 09°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Gupis was recorded at -04°C, Kalam and Rawalakot at -03°C, and Parachinar at -02°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 05°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 27 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 09°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 24 per cent.