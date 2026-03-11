Pollen Count in Islamabad Today – Wednesday, March 11, 2026

After a brief period of some relief due to rain, the pollen count has started rising again in Islamabad’s different sectors on Wednesday.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector reached 22,413 per cubic meter of air on Wednesday, as compared with yesterday’s 17,505.

The total pollen count in the G-6 sector was recorded at 9,064, which was 5,752 on Tuesday. In the E-8 sector, pollen count was 8,724 on Wednesday, as against 4,617 on Tuesday. Similarly, the pollen count in the F-10 sector was recorded at 4,458 as compared with yesterday’s 3,508.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

Out of all these species, the Paper Mulberry has the highest pollen count, at 22,274 (very high). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 63 (high), Grasses 92 (high), Alternaria 35 (low), Pines 72 (moderate), Acacia (zero), Eucalyptus (zero) and Dandelion (zero).

Doctors have advised people to take necessary precautions, such as wearing masks while going outdoors, to avoid health hazards. They advised extra care for the children, elderly, and Asthma patients.