Islamabad, Pakistan weather: More torrential rains likely

ISLAMABAD – Monsoon rains of varying intensities are likely in Islamabad and parts of Pakistan on Friday night and during the weekend.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan. Strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal will start penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan tonight. A westerly wave will likely affect most upper parts from tomorrow.

Under these conditions, rains are likely at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, northeast Punjab and the Pothohar region on Friday night.

On Saturday and Sunday, rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Islamabad, Potohar region, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, northeast/south Balochistan and southeast Sindh.

Widespread rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Manshera, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan.

Downpour may cause urban flooding in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34°C and 36°C on Saturday and between 33°C and 35°C on Friday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33°C and 35°C on Saturday and between 32°C and 34°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, rains occurred in central/lower Sindh and at isolated places in southeast Balochistan, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Sindh: Tando Jam 99, Tharparkar (Kaloi 70, Diplo 58, Nangarparkar 25, Islamkot 17, Dhali 05), Hyderabad (Airport 44, City 40), Karachi (Gulshan-e-Hadeed 34, Faisal Base 25, Airport Old Area 20, Keamari 18, Masroor Base 17, Saadi Town, Met Office University Road 16, Korangi 15, Surjani Town, DHA (Phase VII) 12, Nazimabad, Orangi Town 10, Gulshan-e-Maymar 08, North Karachi 07), Mirpur Khas 11, Badin, Thatta 10, Padidan 07, Chhor 03

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 14, Airport 10)

Balochistan: Pasni 06, Lasbella 04

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 02

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 72 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 69 per cent.