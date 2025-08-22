More torrential rains likely in Pakistan on August 23 onward

ISLAMABAD – More torrential rains are likely in Pakistan on August 23 onward.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea & the Bay of Bengal will penetrate the upper parts of the country from 22nd August. A westerly wave will approach upper parts on 22nd August (night).

Under these conditions, torrential rains are likely in the upper and central parts of Pakistan from 23rd to 27th August with occasional gaps. Heavy rains are expected in Sindh and eastern/southern Balochistan from 27th to 29th August.

Kashmir / Gilgit-Baltistan:

Widespread rains with scattered heavy falls and at times hefty falls are expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), and in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Widespread rains with scattered heavy and at times hefty falls are expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan.

Punjab / Islamabad:

Widespread rains with scattered heavy and at times hefty falls are expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad and Sahiwal.

Scattered rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in D.G. Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rajanpur and Rahimyar Khan.

Sindh:

Rains are expected in Mithi, Tharparkar, Umer Kot and Mirpurkhas.

Balochistan:

Rains are expected in Barkhan, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Zhob, Kalat & Khuzdar.

Impacts:

Torrential rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and hill torrents of D.G. Khan. Downpour may cause urban flooding in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan.

Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir. Heavy rains and windstorms may damage dilapidated buildings, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels.