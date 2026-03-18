Islamabad, Pakistan Weather: More rain, wind-hailstorms expected

More rain, gusty winds and isolated hailstorms are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Wednesday evening and night and the next two days, with occasional breaks.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over most of Pakistan and is likely to persist until March 20.

Forecast:

Under the influence of these weather conditions, more rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with isolated hailstorms is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and at scattered places in Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and Sindh on Wednesday evening and night and the next two days, with occasional breaks.

Heavy falls are also likely at scattered places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Possible Impacts:

Daytime temperatures will decrease during the forecast period. Landslides may occur in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Lightning strikes may occur at isolated places.

Hailstorms/windstorms may damage standing crops in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. Farmers are advised to manage their crops based on prevailing weather conditions. Tourists and travellers are advised to remain extra cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during the forecast period.

Temperatures:

Islamabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 25°C and 27°C on Thursday and Friday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 23°C and 25°C on Thursday and Friday.

Past Weather:

Rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in twin cities, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north/central Balochistan, Punjab, Kashmir, and upper Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 34, Malam Jabba 16, Kalam 13, Dir 08, Bannu & Dera Ismail Khan Airport 06, Pattan & Lower Dir 05, Chitral 04, Peshawar Airport, Cherat, Drosh, Saidu Sharif 03, Peshawar City & Bacha Khan Airport 02, Mir Khani & Balakot 01

Balochistan: Khuzdar 34, Zhob 14, Kalat 05

Punjab: Chakwal 07, Mangla & Kot Addu 04, Bhakkar, Noor Pur Thal, Jhelum 03, Multan Airport, Joharabad, Multan City 02, Lahore Airport, Faisalabad, Murree, Bahawalpur City 01

Kashmir: Rawalakot 04, Garhi Dopatta 01, Sindh: Larkana & Sukkur 03, Jacobabad 02, Rohri 01

Mithi remained the hottest place in Pakistan, with a maximum temperature of 38°C. The maximum temperature in Turbat and Chhor was recorded at 37°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 26°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 89 %.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 24°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 83%.