Iran’s nuclear policy likely to remain unchanged, says FM Araqchi

ISLAMABAD – Iran’s nuclear stance is likely to remain unchanged, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in an interview with Al Jazeera on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi added that the country’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has not yet publicly expressed his view on nuclear weapons.

Former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had previously issued a fatwa prohibiting the development of weapons of mass destruction. Araqchi emphasized that fatwas depend on the issuing Islamic jurist and declined to comment on the new leader’s jurisprudential or political views.

In a separate development, Iran’s military issued a stern warning to the United States. General Ali Abdolhadi, head of Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, told President Donald Trump to “wait for our surprise” and vowed an “extraordinary” response to any aggression, citing the assassination of security chief Ali Larijani.

Meanwhile, the US aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford suffered a fire that injured crew members and damaged key sections of the vessel.

The blaze, which broke out in the main laundry area, destroyed around 100 sleeping berths and caused smoke-related injuries.

Two sailors received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Officials confirmed that the propulsion system remained intact and the carrier continues to operate, though it is expected to sail to Crete, Greece, for repairs.

The $13 billion carrier, deployed in the Red Sea for nearly nine months, has raised concerns over crew fatigue and operational readiness.