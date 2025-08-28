Islamabad caps dengue test fee for all private hospitals, labs  

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has fixed the maximum fee for dengue tests at Rs1,500 in view of the possible outbreak of the mosquito-borne virus in the federal capital.

A notification issued by the authorities said that all private hospitals, laboratories and collection centers in Islamabad are bound to comply with the official rates under the Islamabad Healthcare Regulations Act 2018.

The NS-1, IgG, and IgM (ELISA) tests for dengue will be conducted for Rs1,500, and laboratories must ensure test reports are issued within 24 hours.

The notification further stated that the order will remain in force until December 31, 2025.

To ensure compliance, authorized officers of IHRA will conduct regular inspections of private hospitals, laboratories, and collection centers.

In case of violations, the strict action would be taken including fines, cancellation of registration, suspension of services or sealing of premises as per the IHRA Act 2018 and its regulations.