90 graduates of NAVTTC awarded visas for recruitment in UAE

A total of 90 graduates trained under the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) have been awarded job contracts and visas for employment in the United Arab Emirates.

The visa file handing-over ceremony was held in Islamabad and attended by Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Ms. WajihaQamar as Chief Guest and NAVTTC Chairperson, Ms. Gulmina Bilal Ahmad as guest of honour.

The guests formally handed over visa files to successful trainees and selected candidates who secured employment opportunities with two leading UAE-based organizations — Transguard Group of Companies and Emirates Group of Companies. The recruits will soon assume key professional roles in security services, aircraft cleaning, and aviation loader positions.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. WajihaQamar reaffirmed the government’s commitment to equipping Pakistan’s youth with skills aligned with international market demands, enabling them to pursue global career opportunities. She also lauded NAVTTC’s efforts in tailoring vocational training programs to meet overseas employment needs.