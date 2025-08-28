Petrol prices in Pakistan likely to increase from 1 September 2025

ISLAMABAD – Petrol prices in Pakistan are likely to increase in upcoming fortnightly review for September 2025 amid rising global trend.

The federal government will announce new petrol prices on night of August 31 after reviewing a summary to be sent by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

The new rates will come into effect from September 1 till 15.

Global Oil Prices

During previous 13 days, Brent crude oil prices increased by $1.6 to $67.47 per barrel compared to previous $65.85.

The prices climbed in the prior session after the US Energy Information Administration reported that US crude inventories fell by 2.4 million barrels in the week ended August 22.

Current Petrol Prices in Pakistan

The latest petrol price in Pakistan stands at Rs264.61 per litre, effective from August 1, 2025, after a reduction of Rs7.54 per litre.

The price of High Speed Diesel stands at Rs272.99 per litre while Light Speed Diesel is being sold for Rs162.37/litre.