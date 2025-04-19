AGL62.45▼ -1.19 (-0.02%)AIRLINK181.39▼ -2.38 (-0.01%)BOP11.17▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.54▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.27▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DFML43.73▲ 0.54 (0.01%)DGKC125▼ -0.87 (-0.01%)FCCL46.18▲ 0.01 (0.00%)FFL15.66▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC142.77▼ -0.67 (0.00%)HUMNL13.24▲ 0.24 (0.02%)KEL4.53▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM5.79▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF65.51▲ 0.94 (0.01%)NBP87.21▲ 1.73 (0.02%)OGDC212.88▼ -1.2 (-0.01%)PAEL46.6▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.61▲ 0.18 (0.02%)PPL170.9▼ -0.84 (0.00%)PRL34.27▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PTC22.86▲ 0.47 (0.02%)SEARL94.95▲ 2.04 (0.02%)TELE7.21▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.18▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)TPLP9.91▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TREET20.93▼ -0.1 (0.00%)TRG65.55▼ -1.1 (-0.02%)UNITY27.36▼ -0.43 (-0.02%)WTL1.32▲ 0 (0.00%)

April 2025 Update: Latest Cement Rates in Lahore, Karachi and parts of Pakistan

LAHORE – Cement sales in Pakistan remains meagre in recent months, but prices and sales increased in parts of the country in mid April 2025, especially in Lahore, and Islamabad.

Fresh data reveals average growth in key cities across two regions, and some fluctuations in prices. Average price of Cement bag remains around Rs1400. Sales in Rawalpindi, and Lahore saw uptick, whereas Bahawalpur experienced 17.6% increase over the past year.

Cement Prices in Pakistan

In bustling city of Lahore, cost of a cement bag becomes Rs20 expensive, with prices ranging from Rs1400-Rs1500. In South region, Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur all held steady with no change in their week-on-week metrics, with their rates standing at 1.313, 1.337, and 1.450, respectively.

Cities Price
Islamabad 1387
Rawalpindi 1379
Gujranwala 1440
Sialkot 1440
Lahore 1497
Faisalabad 1430
Sargodha 1400
Multan 1429
Bahawalpur 1470
Peshawar 1400
Bannu 1400
Average 1425

Cement Rates in Karachi

Source: AHL Research

Gujranwala and Faisalabad, however, maintained stable values, with no major changes. Despite some minimal changes in cities like Faisalabad, the overall growth in the North region shows healthy performance, with both short-term and long-term gains.

Source: AHL Research

As we continue to monitor these trends, it’s clear that the country’s key urban centers are adapting and growing at different paces, with some cities experiencing surges while others see stable or minor drops. The steady performance across the South and North indicates resilience and optimism for the coming quarters.

New steel prices in Pakistan for house, building construction April 2025

Web Desk (Lahore)

Recomended

