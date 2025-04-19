Breaking barriers

THE Punjab Government’s initiative of providing assistive devices to persons with disabilities marks a monumental stride toward a more inclusive and compassionate society.

Led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Rs1 billion project is not only a generous welfare measure but a bold statement of the state’s responsibility toward empowering all its citizens—regardless of physical ability.

The launch ceremony in Lahore, attended by over 300 individuals with disabilities, was a poignant reminder that dignity and opportunity must be afforded to everyone.

The sight of the Chief Minister personally walking a young man named Aqeel to the stage and the touching moment when a child named Sohail moved his neuro-controlled prosthetic arm for the first time, powerfully illustrated the transformative impact such efforts can have.

The Chief Minister rightly stated, “A physical limitation does not equate to a lack of ability.

” This message cannot be emphasized enough.

Time and again, persons with disabilities have proven to be as capable as any other person when given the right tools and environment.

Their resilience, dedication and talent often surpass expectations, turning challenges into triumphs.

It is the duty of the state to create a society where no one feels alienated or left behind.

The provision of assistive devices including manual, electric and motorized wheelchairs, among others is not an act of charity but an essential component of inclusive governance.

These tools provide independence, mobility and the dignity of self-reliance.

However, assistive devices are just the beginning.

The government must also prioritize accessible education, vocational training and inclusive workplaces.

Every child with a disability deserves a classroom that accommodates their needs and every adult deserves the chance to contribute productively to society.

This initiative by the Punjab Government is a commendable and welcome step in the right direction.

It sets a precedent for other provinces, who must also replicate such forward-thinking policies.

Inclusivity should not be a privilege; it must be the standard.

Empowerment, not sympathy, is the path to a just and equitable society.