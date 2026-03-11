IRGC launches fresh wave of attacks as US targets Iranian vessels near Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN – Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has launched a new wave of attacks on US and Israeli targets in the Middle East under “Operation Wada-e-Sadiq 4.”

The IRGC said the 37th phase of the operation involved continuous missile strikes for three hours.

Targets reportedly included military sites in Erbil, Iraq; the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain; and centers in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The IRGC stated that a satellite communications center in southern Tel Aviv was hit for the second time, while the occupied port of Haifa was also targeted.

The missiles used included Khaibar Shikan, Qadr, and Khorramshahr, with multiple warheads. One Qadr missile warhead reportedly weighed around one ton.

The IRGC said the operation began last month in response to US and Israeli military actions against Iran.

On the other hand, US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed that its forces destroyed 16 Iranian vessels near the Strait of Hormuz that were allegedly laying mines.

U.S. forces eliminated multiple Iranian naval vessels, March 10, including 16 minelayers near the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/371unKYiJs — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 10, 2026

Earlier, Trump had previously said there was no confirmed report of Iran laying mines in the Strait. He warned that if mines had been placed, they must be removed immediately, or Iran would face unprecedented consequences.

He also noted that removing any mines would be a positive step and said the US is using technology and missile capabilities similar to those employed against drug smugglers.