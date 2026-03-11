North Korea conducts second cruise missile test from newest destroyer

North Korean conducted second cruise missile test from the country’s newest destroyer this week, the state media confirmed on Wednesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observed the launch via video link while his teenage daughter was also present, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The missiles were fired from the Choe Hyon destroyer off the coast of Nampho, traveling over the Yellow Sea before striking designated targets.

KCNA stated that the test confirmed the “reliability of the national integrated control system of strategic weapons.”

“The components of our war deterrent are now being included in the very sophisticated operational system in an effective and accelerated manner continuously, and the country’s nuclear forces have made a switch to the phase of multifaceted operation,” KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

Kim also emphasized the need to assess the effectiveness of the ship’s naval automatic guns and outlined measures to enhance North Korea’s naval capabilities.

This marks the second missile test from the Choe Hyon destroyer within a week, following its initial firing ahead of the vessel’s official commissioning.

The tests coincide with the launch of the 11-day Freedom Shield exercise by the US and South Korea, which began on Monday.