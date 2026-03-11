BISE Lahore Class 10th private Roll Number Slips 2026 available for download

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has stated that private students of class 10 can download their roll number slips for first annual examination 2026 online.

The examination will commence on March 27, 2026 when papers of Arabic, Geography will be taken in first group while History of Islam, History of Pakistan, and Art and Model Drawing (Theory) in the second shift.

However, the exam of English compulsory will be held on March 30 in both morning and evening shifts in jurisdiction of Lahore board.

It is mandatory for all public and private students to bring their roll number slips to appear in the examination as authorities will not allow them to enter the examination centre without it.

The roll number slips carries details of paper timings, examination centre address and date sheet of the candidate’s papers.

Download Class 10 Roll Number Slip for Private Students

The private students can download the class 10 roll number slip 2026 for first annual examination from the official website of BISE Lahore. Following are the steps to download the roll number slip:

Steps to Get Roll Number Slip 2026 Examination

1-Enter your Form No According to Admission Form

2-Enter your Current Exam Roll No

3-Enter your Previous Roll No

4-Enter your Reference No

5-Enter your Complete Name According to Admission Form

6-Enter your Complete Father Name According to Admission Form

After adding the details, click the button “Get Roll No. Slip”.