‘I was being trained for a mission,’ BLA teenage suicide bomber girl unveils

QUETTA – A teenage girl, Laiba, revealed that she was being prepared for a suicide mission by the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) before being arrested by security forces.

Speaking at a press conference in Quetta alongside Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti and Interior Minister Zia Langove, Laiba urged other women not to become involved in illegal or violent activities.

She said she was apprehended in Khuzdar while being trained for the attack. “I want to tell all women not to participate in any wrongful activities,” she stated.

Chief Minister Bugti condemned the BLA for exploiting Baloch women, saying, “Laiba’s story is now in front of everyone. The BLA has disregarded the respect of women and misled the Baloch community toward futile and destructive objectives.”

He added that local communities in Balochistan are cooperating with the government by sharing sensitive information, and credited security forces with preventing a major tragedy, keeping the province safe.

Female Suicide Bomber arrested in CTD Raid in Dera Ismail Khan

A major disaster was averted as security forces conducted a swift operation in Sheikh Yousaf, saving Dera Ismail Khan from a potential terror tragedy. Authorities successfully neutralized a serious threat, ensuring the safety of the region and preventing what could have been a devastating attack.

The intelligence-driven operation was conducted by counterterrorism forces which stormed location in the settlement of Sheikh Yousaf within Dera Ismail Khan, arresting a young woman suspected of planning a deadly suicide attack.

A 19-year-old woman from Khuzdar, suspected of being prepared for a suicide attack, has been arrested. During a press conference, she reportedly described being coerced and manipulated by extremist networks TTP and the BLA.#Khuzdar #Pakistan #TTP #BLA #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/ouh3wIcq9c — Balochistan Pulse (@BalochPulse) March 18, 2026

Female Suicide Bomber Arrested In Ctd Raid In Dera Ismail Khan Female Suicide Bomber Arrested In Ctd Raid In Dera Ismail Khan

Authorities revealed that the suspect, identified only as “Z,” allegedly underwent militant training under the guidance of commander Shah Wali and confessed to connections with the banned extremist outfit Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan.

Security officials say she had recently agreed to carry out a suicide bombing and was awaiting instructions, including the provision of an explosive vest and target coordinates. The raid also uncovered alarming evidence: a commando-style bag, a pistol loaded with ammunition, perfume, believed to mask explosive odors, mobile phones, and a power bank, items that investigators suspect were linked to her alleged preparations.

The swift action of CTD and intelligence agencies reportedly prevented what could have been a devastating terror incident, highlighting ongoing security challenges and the persistent threat posed by extremist networks.