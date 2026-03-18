Hania Aamir’s video call with fan goes viral

ISLAMABAD – A video of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in a video call with a female fan has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Hania is seen engaging warmly with her fan, who inquired about the actress’s health and that of her parents. The conversation also touched upon Ramadan, with the fan asking Hania about her experience with fasting.

Hania replied that her fasts were going well and that she was managing her work alongside Ramadan. The fan praised her performance in the drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu and asked whether she was married.

The actress responded that she is not married yet and requested prayers for her future, to which the fan wished her good fortune.

The video has generated a wave of reactions on social media, with users commenting on Hania Aamir’s friendly interaction with her fan.