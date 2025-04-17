Anchor of Stability in the Past Eighty Years

Eighty years ago, from the ashes of a devastating world war, the United Nations was born, with a solemn vow to “save succeeding generations from the scourge of war.” For many years, in good times, the world had experienced promising growth, mutually beneficial globalization and well-functioning multilateralism.

Eighty years later, humanity finds itself at a crossroads, with geopolitical tensions rising, zero-sum competition catching on and multilateralism under threat. The question from 80 years ago resurfaces: Where should we go from here?

While a golden answer remains elusive, inspiration can be drawn from what China has said and done. Around the same age as the U.N.-centered international system and rooted in a five millennia-old civilization, the People’s Republic of China carries in its DNA profound reverence for peace and harmony. Having never waged a single war or taken one inch of foreign land, China has been, for decades, an anchor of stability in a fluid world.

A Breath of Fresh Air for International Relations

Having made immense sacrifice in the world anti-fascist struggle, China knows that lasting peace begins with inviolable sovereignty and territorial integrity. In 1954, China, together with India and Myanmar, articulated the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, principles that later became basic norms of international relations and fundamental principles of international law. They have been included in important international and regional documents, such as the Declaration on Principles of International Law and the Declaration on the Establishment of a New International Economic Order adopted at the United Nations General Assembly, and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia.

Real peace requires true multilateralism. China advocates a world where all countries are like passengers in the same boat, sharing a common destiny and navigating challenges together. This inclusive vision stands in stark contrast to the hegemonic mindset that a country is either at the table or on the menu, which only lends us hock to the law of the jungle where the strong devours the weak.

Distinct Contribution to Settling Hot Buttons China has participated constructively in settling hot buttons with a distinct approach that boils down to one message: The end of a conflict is not the start of a ceasefire, but the resolution of the root cause. China believes that all stakeholders’ voices must be heard and their legitimate concerns addressed. Such principles are manifested in the Global Security Initiative put forth by President Xi Jinping, and they have all along guided China’s position on issues such as Ukraine, the Middle East and Iran.

On Ukraine crisis, China has never taken sides. Its position is that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected, the legitimate security concerns of all parties should be taken seriously, and any peace deal must have the acceptance of all parties concerned. With Europe thrown under the bus by their US ally, the world is seeing more clearly the value of China’s impartial stance. On the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, China promotes the two-State solution, grounded in the recognition of the right to statehood for both Palestinians and Israelis. On the Iranian nuclear issue, China remains a party to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and has continuously promoted talks over sanctions, pressure and threat of force.

Tangible Global Public Goods

This year marks the 35th anniversary of Chinese participation in U.N. peacekeeping operations. Over the years, Chinese Blue Helmets have helped bring about much-needed peace and stability in Lebanon, South Sudan. DR Congo, Mali, etc. Today, China is the world’s second largest contributor to the U.N. peacekeeping budget and the largest contributor of peacekeepers among the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.

Goodwill comes from empathy. From its own experience of fighting imperialism and colonialism, China understands that enduring peace and stability cannot be imposed from outside, but must be fostered from within. Since the 1950s, China has been providing fellow Global South countries with development assistance with no political strings attached to the best of its ability, and standing with them as they build their stability from the ground up.

Many look to members of the U.N. Security Council to play a responsible role for world peace and stability. Turbulent times like today only underscore this necessity. China, with broad shoulders and a big heart, offers strength and hope.

(Yi Fan is a Beijing-based political commentator.)