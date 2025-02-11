iPhone 16 Pro Max updated 1-year installment plan with zero markup in Pakistan

LAHORE – A private bank is offering an easy one-year installment plan with zero markup for iPhone 16 Pro Max variants in Pakistan.

iPhone 16 Pro Max is the top variant of the Apple phones launched last year across the world. The smart phone is as powerful as the iPhone 16 Pro however the major difference between the two devices is the screen size of the phone.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max features a larger 6.9-inch screen compared to the 6.3-inch screen of the 16 Pro and base model iPhone 16’s 6.1.

It boasts Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology besides featuring Always-On display feature.

Powered by A18 Pro Chip, it is equipped with with 6-core CUP, 6-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine that take Apple Intelligence to next level.

With 48MP Fusion camera, second-generation quad-pixel sensor and powerful A18 Pro chip, iPhone 16 Pro Max provides excelling experience to the users.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Prices in Pakistan

The prices of the iPhone 16 Pro Max vary due to different storage capacities. According to Bank Alfalah official website, the price of iPhone 16 Pro Max with 256 GB price stands at Rs526,500. The all-new Pro Max with 512GB and 1TB storage capacity are available for Rs604,500 and Rs684,500, respectively.

iPhone 16 Pro Max 0% Markup Installment Plan

The Bank Alfalah offers installment plans for iPhone 16 Pro Max all variants with zero markup for one year duration.

Under the 12 month plan, the monthly installment for iPhone 16 Pro Max 256 GB will be Rs43,875. Similarly, the monthly installment for Pro Max 512GB will be Rs50,375 for one year plan.

Furthermore, the per month installment for Pro Max 1TB will be Rs57,042 under 12 months plan, as of December 2024.