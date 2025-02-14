AGL55.98▼ -1.15 (-0.02%)AIRLINK189.36▲ 1.33 (0.01%)BOP11.1▼ -0.76 (-0.06%)CNERGY7.28▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)DCL8.73▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML51.89▼ -2.61 (-0.05%)DGKC106.09▼ -1.99 (-0.02%)FCCL36.65▼ -1.14 (-0.03%)FFL14.95▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)HUBC130.89▲ 0.74 (0.01%)HUMNL13.47▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)KEL4.28▼ -0.07 (-0.02%)KOSM6.08▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)MLCF45.94▲ 0.26 (0.01%)NBP76.66▲ 1.74 (0.02%)OGDC201.86▼ -4.57 (-0.02%)PAEL38.36▼ -1.95 (-0.05%)PIBTL7.94▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)PPL173.46▼ -5.38 (-0.03%)PRL34.73▼ -1.63 (-0.04%)PTC23.95▼ -0.44 (-0.02%)SEARL101.74▼ -1.42 (-0.01%)TELE8.14▼ -0.24 (-0.03%)TOMCL33.16▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TPLP12.02▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)TREET21.47▲ 0.29 (0.01%)TRG67.4▲ 0.07 (0.00%)UNITY29.51▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)WTL1.52▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

Star Grammar School among 69 buildings sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 69 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises during operations in different parts of Lahore on Friday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 24 buildings in Gulberg and New Garden Town, 25 in Allama Iqbal town, and 20 in Shadman, Shah Jamal and Shadbagh for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Fatima Grammar School, Star Grammar High School, Sweet Ways Public School, Moon Star High School, Kanz-ul-Iman School, The Candour School, Lahore Diagnostic Centre, Knowledge School, Ambitious Academy, Dental Arts, food outlets, shops, offices and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises across Lahore.

Yousaf School System among 80 illegal buildings sealed in Lahore

Staff Report

