iPhone 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16 Revised PTA Tax in Pakistan August 2025 Update

PTA tax for Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max remains at 131,130 on passport and 156,893 on CNIC. Other recent models like the iPhone 14 Pro, 14 Plus, and 14 also have relatively high taxes, ranging from about 107,000 to 147,000 depending on the model and method.

Older models such as the iPhone 13 Pro Max, 13 Pro, and 13 still carry significant tax burdens, with CNIC-based taxes reaching up to 137,900. iPhone 12 series falls in the mid-range tax bracket, with taxes between 86,100 and 130,650.

PTA taxes are crucial to factor in when importing or purchasing non-PTA-approved phones, as unregistered phones will not work with local networks.