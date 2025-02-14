Lahore gets modern Pet Center, Animal Shed

LAHORE – University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Younus inaugurated newly established facilities including the Mosque, Pet Center & Animal Shed at Institute of Continuing Education and Extension (ICE&E) Lahore.

Dr Younus along with other dignitaries visited various section of ICE&E Art Center and reviewed the quality of work and available facilities for staff and students. He said a large number of students and farming community will get maximum benefits from these facilities.

Meanwhile, Focal Person of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) in Punjab Mr Fahad Shahbaz visited UVAS and called on the VC.

Dr Younus spoke about UVAS different campuses, faculties, degree programme, student strength and importance of UVAS in promotion of veterinary profession in Pakistan.

Fahad Shahbaz spoke about different initiatives including national innovation award, talent hunt youth sports league, youth development centers and green youth movement taken by the government to engage, empower and educate youth in a meaningful and productive manner.

He said students and teachers can play their role to curb the climate change issues under green youth movement.

Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani said that teacher responsibilities are increasing for enhancing innovative knowledge & skills in students in this digital era.

Later Fahad Shahbaz along with UVAS faculty members visited various departments of City Campus including Veterinary Academy, Quality Operation Lab, BSL-3 Lab, Pet Centre and Sports Complex.