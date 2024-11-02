AGL37.87▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)AIRLINK124.01▲ 2.24 (0.02%)BOP5.69▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)CNERGY3.76▲ 0.03 (0.01%)DCL8.53▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DFML40.47▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)DGKC87▲ 2.71 (0.03%)FCCL33.91▲ 1.35 (0.04%)FFBL66.26▲ 0.73 (0.01%)FFL10.19▲ 0.23 (0.02%)HUBC103.85▲ 0.32 (0.00%)HUMNL13.5▲ 0.23 (0.02%)KEL4.67▲ 0.23 (0.05%)KOSM6.85▼ -0.18 (-0.03%)MLCF38.78▲ 1.27 (0.03%)NBP60.7▲ 0.45 (0.01%)OGDC179.49▲ 7.36 (0.04%)PAEL24.98▲ 0.42 (0.02%)PIBTL5.7▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL151.9▲ 10.37 (0.07%)PRL22.74▲ 0 (0.00%)PTC14.98▲ 0.34 (0.02%)SEARL66.67▲ 2.13 (0.03%)TELE7.04▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL35.54▼ -0.09 (0.00%)TPLP7.32▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TREET14.02▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)TRG50.9▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)UNITY26.39▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.22▲ 0 (0.00%)

iPhone 11 now available with 30% discount in Pakistan; Check Special Price, Installments

Iphone 11 Now Available With 30 Discount In Pakistan Check Special Price Installments
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

If you are looking to buy iPhone 11 but are short of funds, there is an offer you can’t easily as you can get the phone in mere Rs140,000, and if you are broke to afford that, there is also an Installment Plan.

As iPhone 16 remains in limelight, old Apple devices are still in demand. You can get retina display, decent camera system, and powerful A14 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance. You can enjoy long-lasting battery life and a seamless user experience at an unbeatable price.

Apple iPhone 11 Price in Pakistan

Under a special discounted offer, iPhone 11 is available at Rs140,000.
You can avail this offer at online e-commerce platforms before all units get sold.https://pakobserver.net/iphone-16-installment-plan-in-pakistan-for-as-low-as-rs17000-per-month/

iPhone 11 Installment Plans Pakistan

With JS Bank 
EMI Monthly Installment
3 Months Rs 46,700
6 Months Rs 24,300
9 Months Rs 16,600
12 Months Rs 12,700

With Silk Bank

EMI Monthly Installment
3 Months Rs 49,500
6 Months Rs 26,100
9 Months Rs 18,500
12 Months Rs 14,500
18 Months Rs 10,600
24 Months Rs 8,700
36 Months Rs 6,700

iPhone 16 Installment Plan in Pakistan for as Low as Rs17,000 per Month

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Mobile Phone Prices

iPhone 16 Installment Plan in Pakistan for as Low as Rs17,000 per Month

  • Mobile Phone Prices

iPhone 14 125GB Discounted Price in Pakistan, Installment Plans Nov 2024

  • Mobile Phone Prices

iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB new price, 18-month new installment plan in Pakistan

  • Mobile Phone Prices

iPhone 12 PTA approved Price in Pakistan, and Taxes Oct 2024

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer