iPhone 11 now available with 30% discount in Pakistan; Check Special Price, Installments

If you are looking to buy iPhone 11 but are short of funds, there is an offer you can’t easily as you can get the phone in mere Rs140,000, and if you are broke to afford that, there is also an Installment Plan.

As iPhone 16 remains in limelight, old Apple devices are still in demand. You can get retina display, decent camera system, and powerful A14 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance. You can enjoy long-lasting battery life and a seamless user experience at an unbeatable price.

Apple iPhone 11 Price in Pakistan

Under a special discounted offer , iPhone 11 is available at Rs140,000. You can avail this offer at online e-commerce platforms before all units get sold. iPhone 11 Installment Plans Pakistan With JS Bank

EMI Monthly Installment 3 Months Rs 46,700 6 Months Rs 24,300 9 Months Rs 16,600 12 Months Rs 12,700

With Silk Bank