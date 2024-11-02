iPhone 11 now available with 30% discount in Pakistan; Check Special Price, Installments

If you are looking to buy iPhone 11 but are short of funds, there is an offer you can’t easily as you can get the phone in mere Rs140,000, and if you are broke to afford that, there is also an Installment Plan.
As iPhone 16 remains in limelight, old Apple devices are still in demand. You can get retina display, decent camera system, and powerful A14 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance. You can enjoy long-lasting battery life and a seamless user experience at an unbeatable price.
Apple iPhone 11 Price in Pakistan
|EMI
|Monthly Installment
|3 Months
|Rs 46,700
|6 Months
|Rs 24,300
|9 Months
|Rs 16,600
|12 Months
|Rs 12,700
With Silk Bank
|EMI
|Monthly Installment
|3 Months
|Rs 49,500
|6 Months
|Rs 26,100
|9 Months
|Rs 18,500
|12 Months
|Rs 14,500
|18 Months
|Rs 10,600
|24 Months
|Rs 8,700
|36 Months
|Rs 6,700
