Int’l Women’s Day 2026: Actions sought for women’s rights in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – While this day is globally observed to celebrate women’s achievements and advance gender equality, it also serves as a critical reminder of the urgent need to address systemic inequalities and strengthen mechanisms that protect and empower women in the country.

However, on International Women’s Day, Awaz Foundation Pakistan: Centre for Development Services and the Pakistan Development Alliance (PDA) have expressed deep concern over the persistent barriers that continue to restrict women’s rights, participation, and opportunities across Pakistan.

Women in Pakistan continue to experience structural discrimination across multiple spheres of life. Unequal access to education, limited availability of quality healthcare services, restricted economic and labour opportunities, widespread unpaid and informal work, gender-based violence, forced and child marriages, constraints on freedom of expression and political participation, and shrinking space for women’s rights activism all remain serious challenges and threats to their safety and development.

Cases of gender-based violence increased by nearly 25 per cent between 2024 and 2025 . Over 13 million girls are out of school , and nearly one in six young women in Pakistan is married before the age of 18 . These figures reflect the lived realities of women across the country and the urgent need for targeted action to address these issues.

“Pakistan stands among the lowest-ranked countries when it comes to the socio-economic and political empowerment of women,” said Mr. Zia ur Rehman, Chairperson of Pakistan Development Alliance and Chief Executive of Awaz Foundation Pakistan. “According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2025, Pakistan is ranked 148th out of 148 countries, with an overall gender parity score of 56.7 per cent. While some progress has been slow, our weak standing is also influenced by limited reporting and the lack of credible, systematic data aligned with global indicators. Many cases go unreported, making it difficult to measure progress or identify gaps. Strengthening data collection and engaging civil society organizations is essential to improve monitoring, accountability, and targeted interventions. The recent detention of women’s rights activists, including prominent academic Dr Farzana Bari, ahead of planned demonstrations on International Women’s Day, further highlights the challenges women face in exercising their rights and participating fully in civic and public life.”

Awaz Foundation Pakistan and the Pakistan Development Alliance emphasized that meaningful progress requires sustained political will, stronger implementation of laws, and increased investment in gender-responsive policies and services. Ensuring equal access to education, healthcare, economic opportunities, and justice systems is essential to advancing women’s rights and achieving inclusive and sustainable development.

On this International Women’s Day, Awaz Foundation Pakistan and PDA call upon the government, civil society, and all stakeholders to take concrete steps to remove structural barriers, strengthen protection mechanisms, and ensure that women and girls across Pakistan can fully exercise their rights, participate in public life, and live with dignity, safety, and equality.