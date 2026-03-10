Pakistan announces new maximum speed limits on motorways, highways

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has reduced the maximum speed limit on motorways and highways as part of austerity measures introduced for fuel conservation amid ongoing Middle East conflict.

Following the approval of the austerity plan unveiled by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday in response to the ongoing situation and potential energy crisis, the Cabinet Division has issued an official notification.

Speed limits on roads have been revised to reduce fuel consumption.

New Speed Limit in Pakistan

The maximum speed on motorways has been set between 90 and 100 km/h, while on highways, the limit has been adjusted from 65 to 80 km/h.

Other Austerity Measures

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif unveiled a series of strict measures aimed at cutting government expenses and improving efficiency across public institutions as Pakistan is bearing brunt of Iran-US war.

Government offices will now remain open only four days a week as part of the new cost-saving strategy, he announced.

Across government departments, half of the employees will work remotely from home, except those providing essential and critical services.

Sharif said the government had decided to cut the fuel allowance for official vehicles by 50 percent for the next two months, while 60 percent of government vehicles would remain unused. Ambulances and public transport buses will not be affected.

The federal cabinet will forgo its salaries for two months, while parliamentarians’ salaries will be reduced by 25 percent. Senior BS-20 officials earning more than Rs300,000 will contribute two days of their salary for public welfare. Government departments have also been directed to cut expenses by 20 percent, and the purchase of new vehicles, furniture, and air conditioners has been banned.

Foreign trips by ministers and officials will be restricted to essential visits, while meetings will be conducted online to save fuel. Official dinners and iftar gatherings have also been banned, and seminars will be held in government buildings instead of hotels.

The government also introduced measures for the public sector, including a four-day workweek and work-from-home arrangements for 50 percent of staff, except for essential services. Banks will continue normal operations. Schools will observe two weekly holidays and a two-week break starting at the end of the week, while universities will shift to online classes.

The prime minister warned hoarders and profiteers against exploiting the situation and said strict action would be taken against them.

He said global oil prices had risen above $100 per barrel due to the conflict and noted that Pakistan relies heavily on energy imports from Gulf countries. While acknowledging that recent fuel price increases were difficult, he said the government tried to limit the burden on citizens.