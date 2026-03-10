Thousands begin Itikaf at holy mosques in Saudi Arabia as last Ashra of Ramadan starts

ISLAMABAD – As the final ten days of Ramadan, known as the last Ashra, began with the 20th fast, thousands of worshippers have commenced Itikaf at the two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia.

This spiritual retreat, observed during the last ten nights of Ramadan, allows devotees to dedicate themselves fully to worship, reflection, and seeking the blessings of Laylat al-Qadr, the Night of Decree.

The officials said that over 15,000 people registered for Itikaf at Masjid al-Haram in Makkah and Masjid al-Nabawi in Madinah, the two holiest sites in Islam. Special arrangements have been made in both mosques to accommodate the worshippers, including designated areas for Itikaf participants, enhanced sanitation, and support services to ensure a smooth spiritual experience.

The commencement of Itikaf highlights the continued importance of these spiritual practices in Islam and serves as a reminder for Muslims worldwide to seek closeness to Allah through prayer, reflection, and devotion during the sacred final days of Ramadan.

During Itikaf, participants devote themselves to prayers, recitation of the Quran, and supplications, minimizing worldly distractions. Worshippers and Umrah pilgrims alike are engaging in intensified devotional activities while seeking the spiritual rewards of Ramadan. The last Ashra is considered the most sacred period of the month, with the Night of Decree believed to be a time when prayers are answered and sins forgiven.

Officials noted that this year, both mosques are witnessing an unusually high number of visitors. The surge in pilgrims has been attributed in part to the cancellation of international flights amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, which prevented some pilgrims from returning to their countries, leaving them in Saudi Arabia to participate fully in the last days of Ramadan.

The atmosphere inside the Holy Mosques is reported to be serene and spiritually uplifting, with worshippers following strict guidelines for safety while maintaining devotion. Security and health teams are ensuring the smooth movement of visitors, while volunteers provide guidance and support for Itikaf participants.