Internet Suspension in Quetta: What’s behind recent outage?

QUETTA – Internet services in Balochistan’s capital Quetta were unexpectedly suspended on Thursday, leaving residents and companies facing massive challenges ahead of Eid.

The disruption affected a wide range of sectors, including business operations, education, and emergency services and online businesses.

Local business owners, students, and individuals relying on online platforms for work and communication have reported major difficulties. The lack of internet access has caused delays in critical services and hindered daily activities.

No internet in Quetta

Despite the widespread impact, neither the government nor telecom companies have issued an official statement clarifying the reason behind the internet outage. This lack of communication has added to the frustration of Quetta’s residents, who are calling for the immediate restoration of services.

As of late Thursday, mobile internet services were suspended as a precautionary measure to address ongoing security issues. Local authorities have not provided specific details on the nature of the security threat, but the move has led to significant disruptions for users.

Users even expressed frustration as the outage lasted for several hours, causing inconvenience for those relying on the internet for work, education, and personal matters.

Balochistan Law and Order Situation

Balochistan is facing increasing violence, with 13 people killed in two separate attacks. In Gwadar, six passengers were executed after armed men intercepted a bus, with one more dying from injuries, bringing the toll to six.

In Sohbat Pur, seven family members, including a woman and three children, were killed when assailants attacked and set fire to their house over a land dispute.

Top government officials condemned the attacks and called for justice, directing authorities to provide the best medical care for the injured. These incidents follow a string of violent acts, including recent militant attacks that killed 8 people and wounded many others.