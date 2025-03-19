Hand grenades found in three carriages of Jaffar Express train at Quetta station

QUETTA – Hand grenades have been found in three different carriages of Jaffar Express train which was attacked by the terrorists in Bloan area of Balochistan.

The police said that the carriages of Jafar Express were delivered to the Quetta railways station last night, where four hand grenades were found in three carriages. They said that one of them has been rendered safe while the efforts are underway to disable the others as well.

The Railways sources stated that the carriages, which were delivered late last night, have been sent to the railways loco shed, where they would be repaired.

Jaffar Express would not depart for Peshawar from Quetta on Thursday (tomorrow) as its repairing is not complete yet. The officials said that the cleaning tasks are also pending.

According to railway control, the train would only depart once the repair and cleaning work is finished.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle arrested a suspect from Banigala over his alleged involvement in running a hate campaign against the state institutions following attack on Jaffar Express.

The FIA said that the suspect shared misleading propaganda and derogatory content regarding the Jaafar Express attack.

The agency also said that the suspect was involved in supporting and promoting banned organizations on social media. The officials seized the suspect’s social media accounts and digital evidence.

Previously, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry condemned Indian media for spreading false information about Jaffar Express Attack.

In his press conference, an Army spokesman pointed out guns toward Indian media, accusing them of airing fake footage to mislead the public and push a propaganda agenda.

“The Indian media broadcast fake footage to manipulate the situation,” ISPR chief said showing video evidence to substantiate his claims. “They are engaging in a misinformation campaign designed to mislead and confuse the public.”

He also lambasted Indian intelligence and Afghan authorities for harboring militants who are involved in cross border attacks.

Chaudhry accused Indian media of using fake footage and AI-generated images to support terrorists. The attack carried out by militants in a remote area with difficult terrain, involved an IED that disabled the train, leading to the hostage-taking of 440 passengers. The terrorists had earlier attacked a Frontier Corps picket, killing three soldiers.

Foreign Office spokesperson had earlier revealed that the terrorists were in communication with Afghanistan-based groups during the attack. Khan urged Afghanistan to prevent its soil from being used by groups like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and called for cooperation to bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice.

He clarified that while Pakistan still holds India responsible for sponsoring terrorism, this specific attack involved evidence linking the terrorists to Afghanistan.

The presser comes after a high-level security conference in Quetta reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to combatting destabilization efforts. Top government officials stressed national unity and urged political leaders to work with the military.