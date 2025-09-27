Information — a Lifeline Amidst the Climate Crisis

Fuad Pashayev UNESCO Country Representative in Pakistan

Since assuming my role, I have been deeply impressed by Pakistan’s resilience.

These qualities, even in the face of difficulty, reaffirm my conviction that this country has the strength to navigate complex challenges. For UNESCO, it is an honour to stand alongside Pakistan as a trusted partner.

Today, as we mark the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) on 28th September, we are reminded of a fundamental truth: a society that is informed is a society that is empowered. The right to information is not a privilege; it’s a cornerstone of human dignity, democratic governance, and sustainable development. This year’s theme, “Ensuring Access to Environmental Information in the Digital Age,” couldn’t be more relevant, especially for a country like Pakistan, which is on the front lines of the global climate crisis.

The devastating floods of 2022 and again in 2025 are stark reminders of the magnitude of challenges Pakistan faces. According to a September 2025 UN News report, severe monsoon rains have affected more than six million people since late June, with 2.5 million displaced. UNICEF recalls that the 2022 floods killed over 1,700 people and caused an estimated $40 billion in economic losses. Communities cannot prepare for or recover from such disasters without access to information on rainfall forecasts, river levels, and disaster preparedness plans. In these contexts, information becomes a lifeline.

Globally, momentum is building up around this principle. The Pact for the Future, the Global Digital Compact, and the Declaration on Future Generations highlight the need to advance information integrity. At the core, these commitments call for access to reliable and accurate information during crises to safeguard vulnerable populations.

For Pakistan, aligning national frameworks with these global commitments offers a unique opportunity to strengthen existing Right to Information (RTI) laws by embedding digital and emerging technological dimensions. This includes strengthening institutional frameworks, fostering proactive disclosure, and ensuring consistency across federal and provincial RTI commissions. Emerging technologies, especially Artificial Intelligence, can enhance early warning systems and improve predictive modelling. Moreover, digital platforms can enhance transparency and disaster preparedness, empowering communities to take proactive measures.

Yet, this transformation is not without its challenges. Without open and reliable information, even the most advanced technologies cannot deliver actionable insights. Similarly, while digital platforms can enhance transparency and disaster preparedness, they also amplify misinformation and disinformation, undermining public trust. Persistent digital divides, especially the gender gap in mobile ownership and rural connectivity, further complicate the landscape, leaving marginalised groups behind. As the custodian of Sustainable Development Goal indicator 16.10.2 on ensuring public access to information, UNESCO is committed to supporting Pakistan in overcoming these challenges. Our work on the ground directly contributes to building a more resilient society.

For instance, our collaboration on Pakistan’s first-ever National Media and Information Literacy Strategy equips citizens with the skills to critically evaluate the flow of information, which is essential for informed decision-making during crises. This initiative helps communities build their own resilience in the face of environmental challenges. Additionally, we are dedicated to strengthening institutional frameworks and fostering proactive disclosure to ensure that vital environmental data and disaster preparedness plans are readily accessible to all.

In a rapidly changing digital environment, embedding transparency, accountability, and resilience into governance systems is no longer optional. Revisiting RTI laws to reflect the realities of the digital era, and harnessing AI responsibly into national priorities are urgent steps forward.