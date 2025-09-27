Absorb rain, mobilize will, transform cities

IN an era of climate volatility and rapid urbanization, the “sponge city” concept emerges as both poetic metaphor and pragmatic solution.

Conceived by Chinese landscape architect Yu Kongjian, the idea is deceptively simple: make cities absorbent like sponges. But beneath this simplicity lies a transformative vision—one that reimagines how urban environments interact with water, nature and people.

As cities swell and storms intensify, traditional grey infrastructure—concrete drains, culverts and floodwalls—has proven insufficient and often counterproductive. Sponge cities offer a compelling alternative: a suite of nature-based, low-tech interventions that retain, purify and reuse rainwater where it falls. Yet despite its ecological elegance and cost-effectiveness, the sponge city model faces a formidable challenge: securing sustained political and public support.

At its core, the sponge city approach restores the hydrological balance disrupted by urban development. Instead of channelling rainwater away as waste, sponge cities treat it as a resource. Green roofs, permeable pavements, bioswales, wetlands and urban forests work in concert to absorb rainfall, reduce runoff, recharge aquifers and cool overheated cityscapes.

China’s national rollout of sponge cities since 2015, with over 60 pilot cities designated, underscores the scale and ambition of the initiative. Cities like Wuhan, Shenzhen and Xiamen have implemented green corridors, retention ponds and permeable streets to manage stormwater and improve livability. In Europe, Copenhagen’s cloudburst management plan, Berlin’s green roof incentives and Malmö’s eco-districts exemplify sponge-like transformations that integrate ecological design into dense urban fabrics.

These efforts are not just about infrastructure—they are about rethinking urban metabolism. Sponge cities promote a circular water economy, where rainwater is harvested, filtered and reused for irrigation, sanitation and cooling. They also foster social cohesion by creating green public spaces that invite recreation, reflection and stewardship. Yet for all its promise, the sponge city concept faces a stubborn paradox: while technically sound and ecologically rational, it struggles to gain consistent political and public traction.

In China, centralized planning has enabled rapid deployment, but local implementation often suffers from resistance by the public. The tragic flooding in Zhengzhou in 2021, which claimed hundreds of lives despite substantial sponge city investments, exposed systemic vulnerabilities and triggered public skepticism. Critics argued that while sponge infrastructure existed, it was insufficiently integrated and poorly maintained.

European cities, though more decentralized, grapple with similar challenges. Retrofitting historic urban cores, coordinating across municipal departments and securing long-term funding remain formidable tasks. Moreover, public support hinges not just on environmental awareness but on tangible benefits—livability, health and economic opportunity. In some cases, sponge city upgrades have inadvertently triggered gentrification, displacing the very communities they aim to protect.

There is also a communication gap. The term “sponge city” can feel abstract or technocratic to residents. Without clear narratives that connect green infrastructure to everyday experiences—cleaner air, cooler streets, safer homes—the concept risks being dismissed as an empty metaphor or elite experiment.

Pakistan, with its rapidly expanding urban centres and increasingly erratic monsoon patterns, stands at a critical juncture. The 2025 floods, which displaced millions and devastated infrastructure, were not merely a natural disaster—they were a governance failure. Our cities, from Karachi to Lahore to Islamabad, remain locked in a reactive cycle of drainage and damage, rather than proactive resilience.

The sponge city model offers Pakistan a blueprint for climate adaptation that is both scalable and culturally adaptable. But to succeed, we must internalize three key lessons: Decentralize and democratize planning: Provincial and municipal authorities must be empowered to design context-sensitive solutions. Local communities—especially women and youth—should be engaged in co-creating green infrastructure, from rooftop gardens to rainwater harvesting systems. Invest in green equity: Sponge infrastructure must not be limited to elite enclaves. Informal settlements, peri-urban zones and flood-prone districts must be prioritized. Green corridors and retention ponds should serve as both ecological buffers and community assets. Build public trust through transparency: As with any climate intervention, success hinges on credibility. Transparent budgeting, participatory monitoring and visible benefits—such as reduced flooding and improved air quality—can transform skepticism into stewardship.

Pakistan’s urban future cannot be built on concrete alone. It must be porous—responsive to water, inclusive of people and resilient to change. The sponge city is not a panacea—but it is a paradigm shift. It invites us to reimagine our relationship with water, land and governance. It challenges the dominance of grey infrastructure and offers a vision of cities that breathe, adapt and heal. Yet without political courage and public trust, even the most absorbent city will remain dry of impact.

We must move beyond pilot projects and rhetorical gestures. Policymakers must commit to systemic change, planners must embrace complexity and co-creation and citizens must see themselves not merely as users of infrastructure but as stewards of resilience. From Mohrian to Malmö, the sponge city is more than a model—it is a manifesto for climate adaptation, equity and urban renewal.

The question is no longer whether sponge cities work—they do. The question is whether we are prepared to absorb the responsibility they demand. Because in the end, the future will not be built by concrete alone. It will be shaped by the porosity of our politics, the permeability of our planning and the depth of our public will. Let us not wait for the next flood to remind us of what we failed to absorb. The time to act is now—and together.

—The writer, Retired Group Captain of PAF, is author of several books on China.

