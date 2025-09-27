Immigrants at crossroads of policy & progress

Immigrants have become the centre of national debates in a world where geopolitics is changing, the economy is uncertain and populism is on the rise.

The United States, which has long been regarded as a country of opportunity, is a prime example of this. In the last several years, though, there have been more regulations and rhetoric that make it harder for people to come to the country. The effects extend well beyond individual lives; they have a direct impact on America’s economy and social structure and they provide rivals like China with an opportunity to step in and offer alternatives.

According to the US Census Bureau and the Migration Policy Institute, as of 2023, there were approximately 46.2 million immigrants residing in the US, which accounts for about 14% of the overall population. Almost one in four people in the US is intimately tied to immigration when you count second-generation Americans. These numbers aren’t simply interesting demographics; they show that a large number of people work, live and innovate in America.

Immigrants have a significant impact on the economy. According to a 2022 research report from the American Immigration Council, immigrants contribute more than $2 trillion to the US GDP annually. They pay more than $500 billion in taxes every year, yet they have more than $1.4 trillion to spend. Immigrant workers and entrepreneurs are crucial in places like California, Texas and New York, from the computer titans of Silicon Valley to the farming heartlands of the Midwest.

Immigrants are a big part of practically every area of US growth. In healthcare, about 29% of doctors and 38% of home health aides are immigrants. They help cover necessary holes in a system that is already under a lot of stress. Immigrant doctors and nurses were on the front lines during the COVID-19 outbreak, putting their lives on the line. More than half of farm workers were born in another country. Without them, US agriculture would drop sharply, which would hurt both food security at home and exports. Immigrants founded around 45% of Fortune 500 firms, including Google, Tesla and Intel. They have a significantly higher number of STEM graduates and patent holders than they should.

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, immigrants are 80% more likely than native-born Americans to establish a business. Immigrants have consistently taken on roles that contribute to the country’s safety and well-being, from the military to local government. So, making it harder for immigrants to come to the US is not just a matter of social justice; it is also a direct threat to the country’s own growth.

Immigration is an issue of national sovereignty, but immigrants do have rights. The 14th Amendment to the Constitution states that all individuals in the US have the same rights under the law and the 5th Amendment affirms that everyone has the right to due process. The Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) and other legislation also enable individuals to obtain asylum, refugee protection and citizenship.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948), adopted by the United Nations, says in Article 13 that “Everyone has the right to freedom of movement and residence within the borders of each state” and in Article 14 that people have the right to seek asylum from persecution. Additionally, the 1951 UN Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol require countries to protect refugees from being returned to regions where they face danger. The United States is a party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which guarantees equal treatment under the law and protection from arbitrary discrimination (Articles 2 and 26).

If the US keeps going down the road of more restrictions and deportations, the effects will be significant. Reducing the number of immigrants could lead to labour shortages in agriculture, construction and service industries. The US Chamber of Commerce has previously stated that reducing immigration might cost the economy billions.

The US could lose its lead in science and technology if it fails to attract competent professionals and students from around the world. Canada and Australia are already attracting people who would have naturally moved to the US.

China has interestingly noticed the chance. Chinese leaders have implied in recent policy statements that it will be easier for skilled foreign workers, especially displaced migrants, to come to China. China is positioning itself as an alternative centre for innovation, particularly in technology, science and industry, by demonstrating its accessibility to foreign talent.

The world is changing and it reminds us that immigrants are not a burden but a benefit. They are what make America’s economy work, what make it innovative and what make it look good throughout the world. The law, both in their own country and around the world, preserves their freedom to live freely, work and perform well. For the US, choosing to leave people out instead of including them is not only ethically wrong but also a bad strategy and gives away the status of a world power. It could lose not only people, but also ideas, industries and power. China’s willingness to accept skilled immigrants, on the other hand, highlights the significance of the race for human capital in the 21st-century power struggle.

—The writer is a International Law expert with a rich experience in negotiation, mediation and Alternate Dispute Resolution.

