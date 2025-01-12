Indus Highway crash claims 12 lives

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

More than a dozen people including women and children were crushed to death and 25 others sustained serious wounds when a speedy trailer truck rammed into a passenger coach and other vehicles on Indus Highway in Karak district on Saturday.

The horrible road accident was reported at Ambeeri Kalay Chowk near Karak as confirmed by the spokesman of the rescue department Karak. The death toll is feared to go higher as the condition of many wounded persons was stated to be precarious by the medics.

The Deputy Commissioner Karak Shakeel Jan Marwat told newsmen the tragic accident took place due to the brake failure of the speedy trailer causing the driver to lose control of the twenty wheeler.

The speedy trailer truck rammed into a passenger coach as well as other vehicles plying on the busiest Indus Highway thus playing hell as scores of people including women and children were killed and wounded in the horrible accident,” police and the locals said.

The rescue teams and the locals rushed the victims to the District Headquarters hospital, Karak, where the doctors pronounced at least 12 people including women and children dead while over two dozen people sustaining serious wounds were admitted for treatment. The doctors apprehended the death toll may mount as the condition of several wounded people was unstable.

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has expressed grief over the death of 12 passengers, including women and children, in the accident and expressed his condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the families of the deceased passengers.