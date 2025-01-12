No request received for negotiating committees’ meeting: Ayaz

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has said that neither the opposition nor the government has contacted him to convene a meeting of the negotiating committees.

Sadiq added that he is ready to schedule the meeting on short notice if both parties make the request.

He added that the meeting could be convened within a day or two, but he had not been contacted by any side so far.

He also clarified that it is not his responsibility to arrange a meeting between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf negotiating committee members and the party’s founding chairman Imran Khan. He added that the government and its allies should decide if the meeting can take place.

He stated that during a phone call on January 4, he had informed Asad Qaiser that he had relayed PTI’s request for a meeting to the government.

He added that PTI leaders could also engage in direct discussions with Rana Sanaullah or senior government officials if necessary.

After months of escalating political tensions, the coalition government and the PTI initiated dialogue last month. The PTI’s preliminary demands included the release of all “political prisoners” and a judicial probe into the events of May 9 and November 26.

During the second round of talks chaired by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, the PTI sought more frequent access to Imran Khan to finalise a “charter of demands.”