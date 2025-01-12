Pakistan, China vow top-notch development of CPEC phase 2.0

Both countries to further deepen all-weather strategic cooperative partnership; Views on range of regional, int’l issues exchanged

Pakistan and China have noted with satisfaction the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, including high-quality development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor 2.0.

The development came in accordance with the consensus reached between the leaderships of the two countries during the fourth round of Pakistan-China Bilateral Political Consultations in Beijing.

Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch led the Pakistan delegation, while Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong led the Chinese side, a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release on Saturday.

The two sides also exchanged views on a range of regional and international issues and agreed to further enhance their mutual coordination and consultations, including through high-level exchanges and dialogue mechanisms.

Baloch described Pakistan-China relationship as special and unique, noting that the government and people of Pakistan deeply cherished the enduring friendship between the two countries.

The meeting also reviewed the entire spectrum of practical cooperation between the two countries, with a special focus on the projects driving the high-quality development of CPEC 2.0.

“Both sides agreed to further deepen their mutual partnerships in sectors such as information technology, agriculture and clean energy, driven by the concept of win-win cooperation and pursuit of people centric, inclusive development,” it added.

The meeting also acknowledged the pivotal role of CPEC in promoting regional connectivity, win-win cooperation and common prosperity, including through partnerships with other countries.

During the meeting, the foreign secretary described CPEC as the cornerstone economic cooperation as well as a shining symbol of the enduring friendship between the two countries.

The Chinese vice foreign minister highlighted the mutually reinforcing relationship of the five new corridors introduced under CPEC 2.0, namely growth, livelihood, innovation, open and green corridor with Pakistan’s national development framework centered on 5 Es namely, Exports, E-Pakistan, Energy, Environment and Equity.

Islamabad and Beijing also underscored the need to strengthen their mutual coordination at the multilateral forums, including at the United Nations Security Council, the statement further added.

Later, the foreign secretary also held a meeting with Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu wherein they exchanged views on Pakistan-China relations as well as on regional and international issues of common interest.—APP