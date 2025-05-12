AGL46.34▲ 4.21 (0.10%)AIRLINK150.25▲ 13.66 (0.10%)BOP10.09▲ 0.97 (0.11%)CNERGY7.42▲ 1 (0.16%)DCL9.94▲ 1 (0.11%)DFML29.77▲ 2.71 (0.10%)DGKC140.39▲ 12.76 (0.10%)FCCL45.71▲ 4.16 (0.10%)FFL14.34▲ 1.3 (0.10%)HUBC137.88▲ 12.11 (0.10%)HUMNL12.54▲ 1.14 (0.10%)KEL4.48▲ 0.47 (0.12%)KOSM4.99▲ 1 (0.25%)MLCF69.65▲ 6.33 (0.10%)NBP86.61▲ 7.87 (0.10%)OGDC203.01▲ 18.46 (0.10%)PAEL44.24▲ 4.02 (0.10%)PIBTL8.62▲ 1 (0.13%)PPL152.75▲ 13.89 (0.10%)PRL27.02▲ 2.46 (0.10%)PTC19.29▲ 1.75 (0.10%)SEARL75.06▲ 6.82 (0.10%)TELE6.83▲ 0.89 (0.15%)TOMCL28.17▲ 2.56 (0.10%)TPLP8▲ 1 (0.14%)TREET18.25▲ 1.66 (0.10%)TRG61.9▲ 5.63 (0.10%)UNITY25.62▲ 2.18 (0.09%)WTL1.32▲ 0.16 (0.14%)

Indian airlines suffer massive losses as Pakistani airspace remains closed for 19 days

Indian Airlines Suffer Massive Losses As Pakistani Airspace Remains Closed For 19 Days
NEW DEHLI -The closure of Pakistani airspace for Indian commercial flights has entered its 19th consecutive day that is severely impacting Indian aviation operations and causing financial losses worth millions of rupees.

The aviation sources said that the restriction has disrupted nearly 2,000 Indian flights over the past 18 days. Indian airlines have reportedly suffered losses exceeding INR400 crores, primarily due to extended flight routes that have increased fuel consumption and operational costs.

Flights originating from major cities including Amritsar, New Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad are bearing the brunt of the closure, with many rerouted via longer paths or cancelled altogether. On average, Indian airlines are incurring losses worth millions of rupees daily due to the disruption.

Despite a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, 24 airports across India remain partially or fully non-operational for civilian flights. As of Monday (today), 444 flights have been cancelled, with aircraft grounded or relocated as a precautionary measure.

The key northern airports continue to be heavily affected.

Srinagar Airport has been shut for the past seven days, leading to the cancellation of 65 flights per day. Similarly, Leh Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport and Jammu Airport each witnessed 30 flight cancellations on Monday (today), with no operations scheduled and all aircraft withdrawn from the terminals.

While the diplomatic efforts continue behind closed doors, the prolonged closure is raising concerns among airlines and passengers alike, with industry experts urging swift de-escalation to restore normal operations in the region.

IAF acknowledges losses without clarifying aircraft downed by Pakistan

Web Desk Staff

