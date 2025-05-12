Update on PM Laptop Scheme 2025 deadline 

ISLAMABAD – The federal government continues to accepting the applications from eligible candidates for the Prime Minister’s youth Laptop Scheme 2025.

As the deadlines draws closer, the official website has seen a significant spike in traffic, with thousands of students submitting their applications.

Under the project that aims at empowering students digitally, the governments will distribute 100,000 laptops to meritorious students studying at public sector universities across Pakistan.

Eligibility Criteria for PM Laptop Scheme 2025

Students pursuing higher education in recognized public sector institutions are eligible to apply.

Students must be currently enrolled in PhD, MS/MPhil, Bachelor’s, or Master’s programs and meet specific academic requirements.

A minimum CGPA of 2.80 or 60% marks is mandatory, while first-year students need to submit their HSSC marks.

MS/PhD students in their first semester are required to submit the results of their previous degree.

Quota System

There will be a quota system in the laptop scheme, with 18% reserved for students in Balochistan’s higher education institutions and 5% for distance learning students.

Within the distance learning quota, 2.5% will be allocated to Virtual University and 2.5% to Allama Iqbal Open University.

Importantly, only currently enrolled students are eligible, and those who have already graduated are not entitled to benefit from the scheme, even if they applied during their enrollment.

Where to Submit Application

Students can register through Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Hub (DYH) App or Visit Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) official website: www.pmyp.gov.pk, which is now live and operational.

Laptop Scheme 2025 Deadline

The deadline for submitting applications for PM Laptop Scheme set to expire on May 20.

A 15-day window will be provided to raise any objections or grievances once the provisional merit list is published.

After addressing all concerns, the final merit list will be released.