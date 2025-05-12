AGL46.34▲ 4.21 (0.10%)AIRLINK150.25▲ 13.66 (0.10%)BOP10.12▲ 1 (0.11%)CNERGY7.42▲ 1 (0.16%)DCL9.94▲ 1 (0.11%)DFML29.77▲ 2.71 (0.10%)DGKC140.39▲ 12.76 (0.10%)FCCL45.71▲ 4.16 (0.10%)FFL14.34▲ 1.3 (0.10%)HUBC138.35▲ 12.58 (0.10%)HUMNL12.54▲ 1.14 (0.10%)KEL4.56▲ 0.55 (0.14%)KOSM4.99▲ 1 (0.25%)MLCF69.65▲ 6.33 (0.10%)NBP86.61▲ 7.87 (0.10%)OGDC203.01▲ 18.46 (0.10%)PAEL44.24▲ 4.02 (0.10%)PIBTL8.62▲ 1 (0.13%)PPL152.75▲ 13.89 (0.10%)PRL27.02▲ 2.46 (0.10%)PTC19.29▲ 1.75 (0.10%)SEARL75.06▲ 6.82 (0.10%)TELE6.91▲ 0.97 (0.16%)TOMCL28.17▲ 2.56 (0.10%)TPLP8▲ 1 (0.14%)TREET18.25▲ 1.66 (0.10%)TRG61.9▲ 5.63 (0.10%)UNITY25.78▲ 2.34 (0.10%)WTL1.32▲ 0.16 (0.14%)

Former Test Cricketer Basit Ali proposes shifting of PSL X remaining matches to Bangladesh

Former Test Cricketer Basit Ali Proposes Shifting Of Psl X Remaining Matches To Bangladesh
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Former Pakistan Test cricketer Basit Ali has suggested that the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 be held in Bangladesh instead of Dubai.

Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, Basit Ali said, “Bangladesh is our brotherly country, and people there turn out in large numbers to watch matches. If the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decides to host the remaining matches there, you’ll see the applause it receives,”.

His remarks come in the backdrop of PSL 10 being indefinitely suspended due to escalating tensions with India. Following the suspension, there had been speculation regarding alternative venues for resuming the league.

Meanwhile, the PSL administration has advised franchises to retain their foreign players in Dubai. According to the sources, franchises have also been asked to mentally prepare the local players and informed that they may be required to gather in Islamabad if the league is resumed domestically.

The PCB has yet to officially announce any decision regarding a new venue or schedule for the remaining matches.

PSL X set to resume as PCB starts consultation to reschedule remaining matches

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Sports

Taliban govt imposes temporary ban on chess over gambling concerns

  • Sports

Virat Kohli announces retirement from Test cricket after 14-year career

  • PSL 2025, Sports

PSL X set to resume as PCB starts consultation to reschedule remaining matches

  • Sports

Invincibles bag Super Over thriller in Women’s T20 Tournament

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer