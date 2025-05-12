Former Test Cricketer Basit Ali proposes shifting of PSL X remaining matches to Bangladesh

KARACHI – Former Pakistan Test cricketer Basit Ali has suggested that the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 be held in Bangladesh instead of Dubai.

Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, Basit Ali said, “Bangladesh is our brotherly country, and people there turn out in large numbers to watch matches. If the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decides to host the remaining matches there, you’ll see the applause it receives,”.

His remarks come in the backdrop of PSL 10 being indefinitely suspended due to escalating tensions with India. Following the suspension, there had been speculation regarding alternative venues for resuming the league.

Meanwhile, the PSL administration has advised franchises to retain their foreign players in Dubai. According to the sources, franchises have also been asked to mentally prepare the local players and informed that they may be required to gather in Islamabad if the league is resumed domestically.

The PCB has yet to officially announce any decision regarding a new venue or schedule for the remaining matches.