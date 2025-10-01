India accused of planning to politicize ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

NEW DELHI – After the Asia Cup, India is now being accused of planning to politicize the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup.

Indian sports journalist Boria Majumdar, in a social media post, wrote that the trend seen during the Asia Cup would continue in the Women’s World Cup as well.

He remarked that the only change would be “gender,” meaning that after the men’s matches, similar conduct is expected during the women’s fixtures too.

Majumdar further claimed that during the highly anticipated Pakistan-India clash in the Women’s World Cup, players would refrain from shaking hands — just as witnessed in the Asia Cup.

It may be recalled that Pakistan and India are scheduled to face each other on October 5 in the Women’s World Cup 2025.

Earlier, India was also accused of politicizing the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, where its players avoided shaking hands with Pakistani cricketers and the Indian captain refused to receive the trophy from the Asian Cricket Council chairman after winning the final.