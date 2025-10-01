Bundu Khan Sweets among 108 businesses sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 108 illegal commercial buildings and premises that defaulted on commercialisation fees in various housing schemes on Monday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 27 buildings in Gulberg and Model Town, 25 in Gulshan-e-Ravi and on Main Wahdat Road, 40 in Revenue Society, and 16 in Allama Iqbal Town during operations against illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Bundu Khan Sweets, a private school, a clinic, a grocery store, a beauty salon, workshops, restaurants, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I, Assad-uz-Zaman, and Chief Town Planner II, Azhar Ali, supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the assistance of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served on the owners of these buildings before the operations were carried out.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and non-payment of commercialisation fees in housing societies and LDA-controlled areas.