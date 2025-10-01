Shakib Al Hasan barred from playing for Bangladesh over ‘controversial’ social media post

DHAKA – Bangladesh cricket star Shakib Al Hasan has been barred from representing the national team after a political controversy erupted over his social media post.

The matter began when Shakib, who has been living in self-imposed exile, shared an old photograph with former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday, wishing her a happy birthday.

Following the post, Bangladesh’s Youth Sports Advisor Asif Mahmood, without naming Shakib, wrote on social media that critics had targeted him for not reinstating “a certain individual,” but his decision had been correct.

In response, Shakib wrote in another post: “Finally, someone has admitted that the only reason I cannot wear the Bangladesh jersey again is because of him. Perhaps one day I will return to my homeland. I love Bangladesh.”

Speaking to a private channel, Sports Advisor Asif Mahmood clarified that Shakib would no longer be allowed to represent the country. “We cannot permit him to hold Bangladesh’s flag. It is impossible for me to allow him to wear the national jersey. My instructions to the Bangladesh Cricket Board are clear: Shakib Al Hasan can never play for Bangladesh again,” he said. Mahmood further alleged that Shakib had strong ties with the Awami League.

Shakib, however, denied political motives, saying his post was only to appreciate Sheikh Hasina’s long-standing support for cricket.

Shakib is regarded as one of Bangladesh’s most successful cricketers and last represented the country in a Test series against India in October 2024. He also served as a Member of Parliament for the Awami League, but has not returned to the country since Hasina’s ouster.

He was also named in a case related to the killing of a youth during anti-government protests last year.