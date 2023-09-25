LAHORE – Anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan has returned his home safely after remained missing for more than four months.

The development was confirmed by Punjab Inspector General (IG) Dr Usman Anwar confirmed the development.

Earlier, Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Iqbal had confirmed the development in a social media post.

In a social media post, Sialkot police said: “Journalist/anchor Mr Imran Riaz Khan has been safely recovered. He is now with his family.”

Imran Riaz’s lawyer Ali Ashfaq also confirmed the return of the journalist to home. In a post on X, “By God’s special blessing, grace, and mercy, I have brought back my prince again”.

Riaz, who runs a YouTube channel and also a television anchor, was arrested two days after violent protests parked across the country following PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9.

The journalist was last known to be taken to Cantt police station after his arrest and later shifted to the Sialkot prison.

After a petition was filed the Lahore High Court for his release, a law officer told court that the anchorperson was released from jail after taking an undertaking in writing on May 15.

On September 20, the LHC had given last chance to Punjab police chief to recover Imran Riaz Khan.