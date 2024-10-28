Imaan Mazari, her husband arrested in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Lawyer Imaan Mazari and her husband have been arrested by the police, the sources said on Monday.

The police sources said that a case was registered against Mazari and her husband at Aabpara Police Station.

They were charged including interference in official duties and other related offenses.

Last week, Mazari and her husband allegedly attempted to breach the route set up for the England team.

The attempt led to an altercation between Mazari’s husband and police officers.

Mazari had previously said that she had to reach court for hearing of a case at every cost. The police, however, did not allow her pass to reach court.