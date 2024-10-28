AGL37.45▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)AIRLINK134.83▲ 0.81 (0.01%)BOP5.49▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)CNERGY3.79▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL7.89▲ 0.07 (0.01%)DFML43.5▼ -0.51 (-0.01%)DGKC85.81▼ -1.22 (-0.01%)FCCL32.74▼ -1.25 (-0.04%)FFBL64.15▲ 0 (0.00%)FFL10.39▲ 0.38 (0.04%)HUBC103.4▼ -1.21 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.69▼ -0.34 (-0.02%)KEL4.38▼ -0.2 (-0.04%)KOSM7.88▲ 0.19 (0.02%)MLCF37.5▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)NBP67.45▼ -0.12 (0.00%)OGDC174.9▼ -0.7 (0.00%)PAEL25▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PIBTL5.71▼ -0.2 (-0.03%)PPL138.71▲ 2.54 (0.02%)PRL23.1▼ -0.64 (-0.03%)PTC15.59▼ -0.67 (-0.04%)SEARL69.49▲ 3.77 (0.06%)TELE7.06▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.5▼ -0.85 (-0.02%)TPLP7.15▼ -0.37 (-0.05%)TREET14.15▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)TRG48.6▲ 0.49 (0.01%)UNITY26.55▲ 1.24 (0.05%)WTL1.24▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)

Google’s ‘Project Jarvis’ to automate web tasks with AI

Googles Project Jarvis To Automate Web Tasks With Ai
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Google is working on a new artificial intelligence (AI) system designed to operate web browsers automatically.

A report by The Information said that this new AI system is internally named “Project Jarvis” and aims to automate routine tasks such as online shopping, research, and flight booking.

Project Jarvis will be based on Google’s new Gemini 2.0 large language model and is expected to be launched in December.

The report states that this AI system is specifically designed for Google Chrome and will include several features such as describing screenshots, clicking buttons, mimicking user behavior in the browser, and more.

The purpose of this tool is to automate people’s online tasks.

Google is not the only company working on such an AI system.

Microsoft announced a similar system called “Copilot Vision” on October 1, 2024, which can analyze images on a webpage and answer questions about them.

This AI system is not yet available to users.

Apple is also working on a similar AI system, which will be part of the Apple Intelligence Platform and integrated into iPhone features like Siri.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Technology

Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!

  • Technology

Hyundai Elantra Hybrid: What specs can we expect and how much will it cost in Pakistan?

  • Technology

Naseem Shah Returns as the Face of the Transformer-Inspired TECNO SPARK 30 Pro

  • Mobile Phone Prices, Technology

Vivo Y28 installment plan with 0% markup for October 2024

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer