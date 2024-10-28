Google’s ‘Project Jarvis’ to automate web tasks with AI

Google is working on a new artificial intelligence (AI) system designed to operate web browsers automatically.

A report by The Information said that this new AI system is internally named “Project Jarvis” and aims to automate routine tasks such as online shopping, research, and flight booking.

Project Jarvis will be based on Google’s new Gemini 2.0 large language model and is expected to be launched in December.

The report states that this AI system is specifically designed for Google Chrome and will include several features such as describing screenshots, clicking buttons, mimicking user behavior in the browser, and more.

The purpose of this tool is to automate people’s online tasks.

Google is not the only company working on such an AI system.

Microsoft announced a similar system called “Copilot Vision” on October 1, 2024, which can analyze images on a webpage and answer questions about them.

This AI system is not yet available to users.

Apple is also working on a similar AI system, which will be part of the Apple Intelligence Platform and integrated into iPhone features like Siri.