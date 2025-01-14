Ihsanullah Khan announces retirement as protest after being overlooked in PSL 10

LAHORE – Young fast bowler Ihsanullah Khan on Tuesday announced his retirement in protest after being overlooked in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft.

In an interview, Ihsanullah expressed anger and disappointment, deciding to boycott the league permanently. He stated, “Despite delivering strong performances, no franchise picked me, nor did anyone even reach out to inquire.”

The young pacer clarified that his decision to retire from PSL was not impulsive but due to the self-centered behavior of franchises and the cricketing world.

“I no longer want to play franchise cricket and will never be part of PSL again,” he said.

Ihsanullah pledged to focus on domestic cricket and strive to represent Pakistan.

He added, “I will return, bowling at speeds of 150 to 160 km/h. I’m not one of those bowlers who bowl at 130-135 km/h and succumb to injuries.”

His statement comes after Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen commented that Ihsanullah might never bowl the same way again due to surgery on his right elbow.

Regarding his relationship with the Multan Sultans franchise, Ihsanullah revealed that they never contacted him.

Ihsanullah had an extraordinary performance in PSL 8, where he played 12 matches, took 22 wickets at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

The 22-year-old pacer suffered an elbow injury during the home ODI series against New Zealand in April 2023.

Later, a misdiagnosis by the PCB doctors caused damage to his career.