IHC orders medical board for  Imran Khan at Shifa Int’l Hospital  

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court has directed the formation of a medical board to assess the health of PTI founder Imran Khan following his transfer to Shifa International Hospital, Islamabad, the court announced on Thursday.

The bench, comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro, heard the petition.

Sardar Latif Khosa represented Imran Khan, while Advocate General Islamabad Ayaz Shaukat and Additional Attorney General Rashid Hafeez appeared on behalf of the government.

Sardar Latif Khosa told the court that since October, Imran Khan had been suffering from a right-eye condition.

He stated that jail doctors initially considered the condition normal, but when Khan’s vision deteriorated significantly, he was transferred to Shifa Hospital without informing his family or lawyers.

The court allowed Khosa to present his arguments and directed the Advocate General to review all medical reports and prior decisions regarding the case.

Khosa referenced jail rules and past judgments, stressing that Imran Khan’s health requires urgent attention and proper medical care.

During proceedings, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir inquired about which case had previously granted relief to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, to which Advocate General Ayaz Shaukat replied that it involved a writ petition.

Justice Tahir remarked that the decision would be made according to law and asked what happens if the prisoner remains dissatisfied.

The Advocate General responded that the medical officer’s approval is decisive, not the prisoner’s.

The court noted that treatment is ongoing and can continue at Shifa Hospital, with personal physicians given access. Justice Tahir recognized Dr. Nadeem Qureshi as a leading retina specialist.

Aleema Khan, representing the petitioner, claimed that officials were not providing accurate information.

The bench directed that Dr. Nadeem Qureshi be informed of all ongoing treatment by hospital doctors to ensure transparency and proper care.