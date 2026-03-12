UHS declares MBBS annual exam result, FJMU VC’s son bags top position

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has announced the results of the Second Professional MBBS modular annual examination, with Muhammad Hamza Masood of Allama Iqbal Medical College, Lahore, securing first position.

Hamza Masood is the son of Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University and the President of College of Physicians and Surgeons, Pakistan.

According to the result notification, a total of 5,867 candidates from 44 medical colleges across Punjab appeared in the examination. Out of them, 4,821 candidates were declared successful while 1,038 failed, making the overall pass percentage 82.28.

Muhammad Hamza Masood of Allama Iqbal Medical College obtained first position by securing 973 marks out of 1050. The second position was shared by Asmaa Khalid of Allama Iqbal Medical College, Lahore, and Eisha Ali of Fatima Memorial Hospital Medical College, Lahore, securing 946 marks each. Eman Ali Khan of Shalamar Medical and Dental College, Lahore, obtained third position with 942 marks.

The UHS spokesperson said that the university announced the result on the third day after completion of the practical examinations. The detailed result has been uploaded to the official website of the university.